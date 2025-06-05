sn51

CeliumSN51

Live Celium price updates and the latest Celium news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$29.48

$0

(0%)

24h low

$28.03

24h high

$29.56

VS
USD
BTC

The live Celium price today is $29.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $817.18K. The table above accurately updates our SN51 price in real time. The price of SN51 is up 0.53% since last hour, up 1.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $37.67M. SN51 has a circulating supply of 1.28M coins and a max supply of 1.28M SN51.

Celium Stats

What is the market cap of Celium?

The current market cap of Celium is $37.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Celium?

Currently, 27.72K of SN51 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $817.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.61%.

What is the current price of Celium?

The price of 1 Celium currently costs $29.48.

How many Celium are there?

The current circulating supply of Celium is 1.28M. This is the total amount of SN51 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Celium?

Celium (SN51) currently ranks 819 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 37.68M

1.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#819

24H Volume

$ 817.18K

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

latest Celium news