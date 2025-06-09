sn53

The live EfficientFrontier price today is $6.51 with a 24-hour trading volume of $828.83K. The table above accurately updates our SN53 price in real time. The price of SN53 is down -0.15% since last hour, up 8.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.34M. SN53 has a circulating supply of 1.28M coins and a max supply of 1.28M SN53.

EfficientFrontier Stats

What is the market cap of EfficientFrontier?

The current market cap of EfficientFrontier is $8.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EfficientFrontier?

Currently, 127.32K of SN53 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $828.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.97%.

What is the current price of EfficientFrontier?

The price of 1 EfficientFrontier currently costs $6.51.

How many EfficientFrontier are there?

The current circulating supply of EfficientFrontier is 1.28M. This is the total amount of SN53 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of EfficientFrontier?

EfficientFrontier (SN53) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.35M

8.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 828.83K

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

