$34.49

$0

(0%)

24h low

$29.89

24h high

$34.62

VS
USD
BTC

The live Gradients price today is $34.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.26M. The table above accurately updates our SN56 price in real time. The price of SN56 is up 0.33% since last hour, up 12.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.54M. SN56 has a circulating supply of 1.26M coins and a max supply of 1.26M SN56.

Gradients Stats

What is the market cap of Gradients?

The current market cap of Gradients is $43.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gradients?

Currently, 152.49K of SN56 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.36%.

What is the current price of Gradients?

The price of 1 Gradients currently costs $34.49.

How many Gradients are there?

The current circulating supply of Gradients is 1.26M. This is the total amount of SN56 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gradients?

Gradients (SN56) currently ranks 755 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 43.55M

12.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#755

24H Volume

$ 5.26M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

