$5.31

$0

(0%)

24h low

$4.60

24h high

$5.29

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ridges AI price today is $5.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.04M. The table above accurately updates our SN62 price in real time. The price of SN62 is up 7.60% since last hour, up 9.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.42M. SN62 has a circulating supply of 1.77M coins and a max supply of 1.77M SN62.

Ridges AI Stats

What is the market cap of Ridges AI?

The current market cap of Ridges AI is $9.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ridges AI?

Currently, 195.44K of SN62 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.04M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.54%.

What is the current price of Ridges AI?

The price of 1 Ridges AI currently costs $5.31.

How many Ridges AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Ridges AI is 1.77M. This is the total amount of SN62 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ridges AI?

Ridges AI (SN62) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.39M

9.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 1.04M

Circulating Supply

1,800,000

