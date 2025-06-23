Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX)SN63
Live Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX) price updates and the latest Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX) news.
price
sponsored by
$5.85
$0
(0%)
24h low
$2.32
24h high
$6.24
The live Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX) price today is $5.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.18M. The table above accurately updates our SN63 price in real time. The price of SN63 is up 10.94% since last hour, up 145.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.43M. SN63 has a circulating supply of 1.27M coins and a max supply of 1.27M SN63.
Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX) Stats
What is the market cap of Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX)?
The current market cap of Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX) is $7.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX)?
Currently, 1.23M of SN63 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.18M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 145.18%.
What is the current price of Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX)?
The price of 1 Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX) currently costs $5.85.
How many Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX) are there?
The current circulating supply of Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX) is 1.27M. This is the total amount of SN63 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX)?
Alpha Trader Exchange (ATX) (SN63) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.43M
145.18 %
#1728
$ 7.18M
1,300,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.