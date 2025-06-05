sn64

$93.84

$0

(0%)

24h low

$84.50

24h high

$93.84

VS
USD
BTC

The live Chutes price today is $93.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.73M. The table above accurately updates our SN64 price in real time. The price of SN64 is up 1.20% since last hour, up 10.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $119.57M. SN64 has a circulating supply of 1.27M coins and a max supply of 1.27M SN64.

Chutes Stats

What is the market cap of Chutes?

The current market cap of Chutes is $119.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Chutes?

Currently, 71.73K of SN64 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.41%.

What is the current price of Chutes?

The price of 1 Chutes currently costs $93.84.

How many Chutes are there?

The current circulating supply of Chutes is 1.27M. This is the total amount of SN64 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Chutes?

Chutes (SN64) currently ranks 409 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 119.57M

10.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#409

24H Volume

$ 6.73M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

