$13.96 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $12.68 24h high $13.99

The live NOVA price today is $13.96 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.33M. The table above accurately updates our SN68 price in real time. The price of SN68 is up 0.89% since last hour, up 8.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 16.07M. SN68 has a circulating supply of 1.15M coins and a max supply of 1.15M SN68 .