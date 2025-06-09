sn68

$13.96

$0

(0%)

24h low

$12.68

24h high

$13.99

VS
USD
BTC

The live NOVA price today is $13.96 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.33M. The table above accurately updates our SN68 price in real time. The price of SN68 is up 0.89% since last hour, up 8.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.07M. SN68 has a circulating supply of 1.15M coins and a max supply of 1.15M SN68.

NOVA Stats

What is the market cap of NOVA?

The current market cap of NOVA is $16.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NOVA?

Currently, 95.52K of SN68 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.33M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.25%.

What is the current price of NOVA?

The price of 1 NOVA currently costs $13.96.

How many NOVA are there?

The current circulating supply of NOVA is 1.15M. This is the total amount of SN68 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NOVA?

NOVA (SN68) currently ranks 1309 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.07M

8.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1309

24H Volume

$ 1.33M

Circulating Supply

1,200,000

