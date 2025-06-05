Proprietary Trading NetworkSN8
The live Proprietary Trading Network price today is $22.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.20M. The table above accurately updates our SN8 price in real time. The price of SN8 is up 0.37% since last hour, up 3.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.03M. SN8 has a circulating supply of 1.26M coins and a max supply of 1.26M SN8.
Proprietary Trading Network Stats
What is the market cap of Proprietary Trading Network?
The current market cap of Proprietary Trading Network is $28.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Proprietary Trading Network?
Currently, 54.06K of SN8 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.20M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.66%.
What is the current price of Proprietary Trading Network?
The price of 1 Proprietary Trading Network currently costs $22.19.
How many Proprietary Trading Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Proprietary Trading Network is 1.26M. This is the total amount of SN8 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Proprietary Trading Network?
Proprietary Trading Network (SN8) currently ranks 982 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
