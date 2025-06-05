$22.19 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $21.00 24h high $22.19

The live Proprietary Trading Network price today is $22.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.20M. The table above accurately updates our SN8 price in real time. The price of SN8 is up 0.37% since last hour, up 3.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 28.03M. SN8 has a circulating supply of 1.26M coins and a max supply of 1.26M SN8 .