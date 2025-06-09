sn9

iotaSN9

Live iota price updates and the latest iota news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$20.37

$0

(0%)

24h low

$18.00

24h high

$20.48

VS
USD
BTC

The live iota price today is $20.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.31M. The table above accurately updates our SN9 price in real time. The price of SN9 is down -0.36% since last hour, up 12.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.73M. SN9 has a circulating supply of 1.26M coins and a max supply of 1.26M SN9.

iota Stats

What is the market cap of iota?

The current market cap of iota is $25.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of iota?

Currently, 113.62K of SN9 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.20%.

What is the current price of iota?

The price of 1 iota currently costs $20.37.

How many iota are there?

The current circulating supply of iota is 1.26M. This is the total amount of SN9 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of iota?

iota (SN9) currently ranks 1049 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.73M

12.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1049

24H Volume

$ 2.31M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

latest iota news