$0.0161

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live SwarmNode.ai price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.97M. The table above accurately updates our SNAI price in real time. The price of SNAI is down -3.10% since last hour, down -5.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.14M. SNAI has a circulating supply of 902.46M coins and a max supply of 999.97M SNAI.

SwarmNode.ai Stats

What is the market cap of SwarmNode.ai?

The current market cap of SwarmNode.ai is $14.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SwarmNode.ai?

Currently, 184.02M of SNAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.97M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.73%.

What is the current price of SwarmNode.ai?

The price of 1 SwarmNode.ai currently costs $0.02.

How many SwarmNode.ai are there?

The current circulating supply of SwarmNode.ai is 902.46M. This is the total amount of SNAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SwarmNode.ai?

SwarmNode.ai (SNAI) currently ranks 1379 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.56M

-5.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#1379

24H Volume

$ 2.97M

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

