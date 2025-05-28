SnekSNEK
Live Snek price updates and the latest Snek news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00308
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.003
The live Snek price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.64M. The table above accurately updates our SNEK price in real time. The price of SNEK is down -0.20% since last hour, up 0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $232.06M. SNEK has a circulating supply of 74.50B coins and a max supply of 75.35B SNEK.
Snek Stats
What is the market cap of Snek?
The current market cap of Snek is $229.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Snek?
Currently, 531.51M of SNEK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.64M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.01%.
What is the current price of Snek?
The price of 1 Snek currently costs $0.003.
How many Snek are there?
The current circulating supply of Snek is 74.50B. This is the total amount of SNEK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Snek?
Snek (SNEK) currently ranks 287 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 229.43M
0.01 %
#287
$ 1.64M
74,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/