snek

SnekSNEK

Live Snek price updates and the latest Snek news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00308

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Snek price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.64M. The table above accurately updates our SNEK price in real time. The price of SNEK is down -0.20% since last hour, up 0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $232.06M. SNEK has a circulating supply of 74.50B coins and a max supply of 75.35B SNEK.

Snek Stats

What is the market cap of Snek?

The current market cap of Snek is $229.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Snek?

Currently, 531.51M of SNEK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.64M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.01%.

What is the current price of Snek?

The price of 1 Snek currently costs $0.003.

How many Snek are there?

The current circulating supply of Snek is 74.50B. This is the total amount of SNEK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Snek?

Snek (SNEK) currently ranks 287 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 229.43M

0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#287

24H Volume

$ 1.64M

Circulating Supply

74,000,000,000

latest Snek news