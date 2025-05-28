snift

StarryNiftSNIFT

Live StarryNift price updates and the latest StarryNift news.

price

$0.0478

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.05

The live StarryNift price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.24M. The table above accurately updates our SNIFT price in real time. The price of SNIFT is up 35.40% since last hour, up 112.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.76M. SNIFT has a circulating supply of 129.81M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SNIFT.

StarryNift Stats

What is the market cap of StarryNift?

The current market cap of StarryNift is $6.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of StarryNift?

Currently, 46.91M of SNIFT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 112.15%.

What is the current price of StarryNift?

The price of 1 StarryNift currently costs $0.05.

How many StarryNift are there?

The current circulating supply of StarryNift is 129.81M. This is the total amount of SNIFT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of StarryNift?

StarryNift (SNIFT) currently ranks 1721 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.25M

112.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#1721

24H Volume

$ 2.24M

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

