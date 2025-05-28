snk

SnakeSNK

Live Snake price updates and the latest Snake news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.111

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Snake price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $544.48K. The table above accurately updates our SNK price in real time. The price of SNK is down -18.46% since last hour, down -21.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.30M. SNK has a circulating supply of 83.46M coins and a max supply of 83.46M SNK.

Snake Stats

What is the market cap of Snake?

The current market cap of Snake is $11.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Snake?

Currently, 4.88M of SNK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $544.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.56%.

What is the current price of Snake?

The price of 1 Snake currently costs $0.11.

How many Snake are there?

The current circulating supply of Snake is 83.46M. This is the total amount of SNK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Snake?

Snake (SNK) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.36M

-21.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 544.48K

Circulating Supply

83,000,000

latest Snake news