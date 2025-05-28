snpad

SNPadSNPAD

Live SNPad price updates and the latest SNPad news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0323

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live SNPad price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $92.78K. The table above accurately updates our SNPAD price in real time. The price of SNPAD is down -3.38% since last hour, down -11.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.04M. SNPAD has a circulating supply of 280.00M coins and a max supply of 280.00M SNPAD.

SNPad Stats

What is the market cap of SNPad?

The current market cap of SNPad is $9.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SNPad?

Currently, 2.87M of SNPAD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $92.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.71%.

What is the current price of SNPad?

The price of 1 SNPad currently costs $0.03.

How many SNPad are there?

The current circulating supply of SNPad is 280.00M. This is the total amount of SNPAD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SNPad?

SNPad (SNPAD) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.23M

-11.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 92.78K

Circulating Supply

280,000,000

latest SNPad news