$0.00252

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.003

The live Solana Name Service price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.05M. The table above accurately updates our SNS price in real time. The price of SNS is down -2.59% since last hour, up 35.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.15M. SNS has a circulating supply of 4.50B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SNS.

Solana Name Service Stats

What is the market cap of Solana Name Service?

The current market cap of Solana Name Service is $11.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Solana Name Service?

Currently, 418.21M of SNS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 35.35%.

What is the current price of Solana Name Service?

The price of 1 Solana Name Service currently costs $0.003.

How many Solana Name Service are there?

The current circulating supply of Solana Name Service is 4.50B. This is the total amount of SNS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Solana Name Service?

Solana Name Service (SNS) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.31M

35.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 1.05M

Circulating Supply

4,500,000,000

