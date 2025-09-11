$0.00252 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.002 24h high $0.003

The live Solana Name Service price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.05M. The table above accurately updates our SNS price in real time. The price of SNS is down -2.59% since last hour, up 35.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 25.15M. SNS has a circulating supply of 4.50B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SNS .