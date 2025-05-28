StatusSNT
Live Status price updates and the latest Status news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0484
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.04
24h high
$0.05
The live Status price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $160.75M. The table above accurately updates our SNT price in real time. The price of SNT is down -0.86% since last hour, up 32.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $329.55M. SNT has a circulating supply of 3.96B coins and a max supply of 6.80B SNT.
about Status
What is Status?
Status Stats
What is the market cap of Status?
The current market cap of Status is $193.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Status?
Currently, 3.32B of SNT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $160.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 32.92%.
What is the current price of Status?
The price of 1 Status currently costs $0.05.
How many Status are there?
The current circulating supply of Status is 3.96B. This is the total amount of SNT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Status?
Status (SNT) currently ranks 321 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 193.29M
32.92 %
#321
$ 160.75M
4,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/