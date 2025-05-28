Synthetix is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum and Optimism. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths)
Synthetix NetworkSNX
Live Synthetix Network price updates and the latest Synthetix Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.786
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.76
24h high
$0.81
The live Synthetix Network price today is $0.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.12M. The table above accurately updates our SNX price in real time. The price of SNX is down -0.30% since last hour, up 1.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $267.00M. SNX has a circulating supply of 339.47M coins and a max supply of 339.89M SNX.
about Synthetix Network
What is Synthetix Network?
Synthetix Network Stats
What is the market cap of Synthetix Network?
The current market cap of Synthetix Network is $266.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Synthetix Network?
Currently, 23.07M of SNX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.64%.
What is the current price of Synthetix Network?
The price of 1 Synthetix Network currently costs $0.79.
How many Synthetix Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Synthetix Network is 339.47M. This is the total amount of SNX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Synthetix Network?
Synthetix Network (SNX) currently ranks 262 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 266.76M
1.64 %
#262
$ 18.12M
340,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/