$0.00562

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live SoBULL price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $572.66K. The table above accurately updates our SOBULL price in real time. The price of SOBULL is up 2.09% since last hour, down -63.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.62M. SOBULL has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B SOBULL.

SoBULL Stats

What is the market cap of SoBULL?

The current market cap of SoBULL is $5.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SoBULL?

Currently, 101.92M of SOBULL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $572.66K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -63.73%.

What is the current price of SoBULL?

The price of 1 SoBULL currently costs $0.006.

How many SoBULL are there?

The current circulating supply of SoBULL is 1.00B. This is the total amount of SOBULL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SoBULL?

SoBULL (SOBULL) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.62M

-63.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 572.66K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

