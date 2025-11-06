socks

The live Unisocks price today is $25,461.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $324.73K. The table above accurately updates our SOCKS price in real time. The price of SOCKS is up 55.39% since last hour, up 140.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.61M. SOCKS has a circulating supply of 298.99 coins and a max supply of 298.99 SOCKS.

Unisocks Stats

What is the market cap of Unisocks?

The current market cap of Unisocks is $7.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Unisocks?

Currently, 12.75 of SOCKS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $324.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 140.22%.

What is the current price of Unisocks?

The price of 1 Unisocks currently costs $25,461.00.

How many Unisocks are there?

The current circulating supply of Unisocks is 298.99. This is the total amount of SOCKS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Unisocks?

Unisocks (SOCKS) currently ranks 1616 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.86M

140.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1616

24H Volume

$ 324.73K

Circulating Supply

300

