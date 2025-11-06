UnisocksSOCKS
The live Unisocks price today is $25,461.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $324.73K. The table above accurately updates our SOCKS price in real time. The price of SOCKS is up 55.39% since last hour, up 140.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.61M. SOCKS has a circulating supply of 298.99 coins and a max supply of 298.99 SOCKS.
Unisocks Stats
What is the market cap of Unisocks?
The current market cap of Unisocks is $7.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Unisocks?
Currently, 12.75 of SOCKS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $324.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 140.22%.
What is the current price of Unisocks?
The price of 1 Unisocks currently costs $25,461.00.
How many Unisocks are there?
The current circulating supply of Unisocks is 298.99. This is the total amount of SOCKS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Unisocks?
Unisocks (SOCKS) currently ranks 1616 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Research
Bitcoin miners are entering a structural transformation as power replaces hashrate as the key driver of value. Following the latest halving and record network difficulty, margins have compressed sharply, accelerating a pivot towards high-performance computing (HPC). Miners controlling cheap, scalable, grid-connected megawatts are evolving into critical infrastructure providers. This shift is redefining valuations, from legacy EV/Hashrate multiples to EV/MW and HPC cash-flow potential. Leaders such as IREN, Core Scientific, TeraWulf, and Cipher are capitalizing through colocation and cloud contracts, positioning the sector at the intersection of AI infrastructure
by Sam Schubert
Research
Flying Tulip's perpetual put option provides real principal protection, but investors must pay a valuation premium today for products that have to be built over the next 24 months. This structure works best as a stablecoin substitute where the put allows continuous monitoring—accept opportunity cost in exchange for asymmetric upside if the team executes on its ambitious cross-collateral architecture.
