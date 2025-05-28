sofi

price

The live RAI Finance price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $44.31M. The table above accurately updates our SOFI price in real time. The price of SOFI is up 8.85% since last hour, down -13.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.03M. SOFI has a circulating supply of 507.18M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SOFI.

RAI Finance Stats

What is the market cap of RAI Finance?

The current market cap of RAI Finance is $6.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of RAI Finance?

Currently, 3.40B of SOFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $44.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.07%.

What is the current price of RAI Finance?

The price of 1 RAI Finance currently costs $0.01.

How many RAI Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of RAI Finance is 507.18M. This is the total amount of SOFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of RAI Finance?

RAI Finance (SOFI) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.28M

-13.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 44.31M

Circulating Supply

510,000,000

