$0.427

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.42

24h high

$0.45

VS
USD
BTC

The live Soil price today is $0.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $216.75K. The table above accurately updates our SOIL price in real time. The price of SOIL is down -0.63% since last hour, down -6.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.66M. SOIL has a circulating supply of 35.07M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SOIL.

Soil Stats

What is the market cap of Soil?

The current market cap of Soil is $14.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Soil?

Currently, 508.04K of SOIL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $216.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.04%.

What is the current price of Soil?

The price of 1 Soil currently costs $0.43.

How many Soil are there?

The current circulating supply of Soil is 35.07M. This is the total amount of SOIL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Soil?

Soil (SOIL) currently ranks 1367 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.96M

-6.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1367

24H Volume

$ 216.75K

Circulating Supply

35,000,000

