Sologenic (SOLO) is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. SOLO is the native token of the Sologenic ecosystem. It is a utility token designed for market-making and provides liquidity. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger network allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. This creates a dynamic bridge between Crypto assets and non-blockchain-based assets.