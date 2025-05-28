Solv Protocol BTCSOLVBTC
Live Solv Protocol BTC price updates and the latest Solv Protocol BTC news.
price
sponsored by
$108,323
$0
(0%)
24h low
$106,907.00
24h high
$109,353.00
The live Solv Protocol BTC price today is $108,323.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.34M. The table above accurately updates our SOLVBTC price in real time. The price of SOLVBTC is up 0.49% since last hour, down -0.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.02B. SOLVBTC has a circulating supply of 9.43K coins and a max supply of 9.46K SOLVBTC.
Solv Protocol BTC Stats
What is the market cap of Solv Protocol BTC?
The current market cap of Solv Protocol BTC is $1.02B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Solv Protocol BTC?
Currently, 12.34 of SOLVBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.46%.
What is the current price of Solv Protocol BTC?
The price of 1 Solv Protocol BTC currently costs $108,323.00.
How many Solv Protocol BTC are there?
The current circulating supply of Solv Protocol BTC is 9.43K. This is the total amount of SOLVBTC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Solv Protocol BTC?
Solv Protocol BTC (SOLVBTC) currently ranks 99 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 1.02B
-0.46 %
#99
$ 1.34M
9,400
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/