somi

SomniaSOMI

Live Somnia price updates and the latest Somnia news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.567

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.63

24h high

$0.67

VS
USD
BTC

The live Somnia price today is $0.57 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.43M. The table above accurately updates our SOMI price in real time. The price of SOMI is down -9.42% since last hour, down -9.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $567.45M. SOMI has a circulating supply of 160.20M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SOMI.

Somnia Stats

What is the market cap of Somnia?

The current market cap of Somnia is $94.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Somnia?

Currently, 18.38M of SOMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.42%.

What is the current price of Somnia?

The price of 1 Somnia currently costs $0.57.

How many Somnia are there?

The current circulating supply of Somnia is 160.20M. This is the total amount of SOMI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Somnia?

Somnia (SOMI) currently ranks 489 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 94.98M

-9.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#489

24H Volume

$ 10.43M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

latest Somnia news