$0.0106

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live ARE YA WINNING, SON? price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.17M. The table above accurately updates our SON price in real time. The price of SON is down -3.46% since last hour, up 20.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.61M. SON has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B SON.

ARE YA WINNING, SON? Stats

What is the market cap of ARE YA WINNING, SON??

The current market cap of ARE YA WINNING, SON? is $11.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ARE YA WINNING, SON??

Currently, 109.97M of SON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.31%.

What is the current price of ARE YA WINNING, SON??

The price of 1 ARE YA WINNING, SON? currently costs $0.01.

How many ARE YA WINNING, SON? are there?

The current circulating supply of ARE YA WINNING, SON? is 1.00B. This is the total amount of SON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ARE YA WINNING, SON??

ARE YA WINNING, SON? (SON) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.12M

20.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 1.17M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

