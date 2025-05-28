soon

$0.377

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.36

24h high

$0.39

The live SOON price today is $0.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of $342.52M. The table above accurately updates our SOON price in real time. The price of SOON is down -0.67% since last hour, down -2.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $376.61M. SOON has a circulating supply of 186.90M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SOON.

SOON Stats

What is the market cap of SOON?

The current market cap of SOON is $70.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SOON?

Currently, 909.49M of SOON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $342.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.20%.

What is the current price of SOON?

The price of 1 SOON currently costs $0.38.

How many SOON are there?

The current circulating supply of SOON is 186.90M. This is the total amount of SOON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SOON?

SOON (SOON) currently ranks 615 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 70.39M

-2.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#615

24H Volume

$ 342.52M

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

