$0.0634

The live Sophon price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $747.48M. The table above accurately updates our SOPH price in real time. The price of SOPH is down -0.33% since last hour, down -33.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $634.46M. SOPH has a circulating supply of 2.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SOPH.

Sophon Stats

What is the market cap of Sophon?

The current market cap of Sophon is $126.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sophon?

Currently, 11.78B of SOPH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $747.48M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -33.27%.

What is the current price of Sophon?

The price of 1 Sophon currently costs $0.06.

How many Sophon are there?

The current circulating supply of Sophon is 2.00B. This is the total amount of SOPH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sophon?

Sophon (SOPH) currently ranks 417 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 126.50M

-33.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#417

24H Volume

$ 747.48M

Circulating Supply

2,000,000,000

