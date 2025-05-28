sos

The live Solana Swap price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.49M. The table above accurately updates our SOS price in real time. The price of SOS is down -0.16% since last hour, down -1.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $187.61M. SOS has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B SOS.

Solana Swap Stats

What is the market cap of Solana Swap?

The current market cap of Solana Swap is $187.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Solana Swap?

Currently, 23.93M of SOS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.49M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.02%.

What is the current price of Solana Swap?

The price of 1 Solana Swap currently costs $0.19.

How many Solana Swap are there?

The current circulating supply of Solana Swap is 1.00B. This is the total amount of SOS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Solana Swap?

Solana Swap (SOS) currently ranks 325 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 187.58M

-1.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#325

24H Volume

$ 4.49M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

