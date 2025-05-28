soso

SoSoValueSOSO

Live SoSoValue price updates and the latest SoSoValue news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.528

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.51

24h high

$0.53

VS
USD
BTC

The live SoSoValue price today is $0.53 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.60M. The table above accurately updates our SOSO price in real time. The price of SOSO is down -0.23% since last hour, up 2.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $527.63M. SOSO has a circulating supply of 115.13M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SOSO.

SoSoValue Stats

What is the market cap of SoSoValue?

The current market cap of SoSoValue is $60.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SoSoValue?

Currently, 6.83M of SOSO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.60M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.45%.

What is the current price of SoSoValue?

The price of 1 SoSoValue currently costs $0.53.

How many SoSoValue are there?

The current circulating supply of SoSoValue is 115.13M. This is the total amount of SOSO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SoSoValue?

SoSoValue (SOSO) currently ranks 660 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 60.75M

2.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#660

24H Volume

$ 3.60M

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

latest SoSoValue news