SovrynSOV
Live Sovryn price updates and the latest Sovryn news.
price
$0.178
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.18
24h high
$0.18
The live Sovryn price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $117.84K. The table above accurately updates our SOV price in real time. The price of SOV is up 0.03% since last hour, down -0.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.76M. SOV has a circulating supply of 60.18M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SOV.
about Sovryn
What is Sovryn?
Sovryn Stats
What is the market cap of Sovryn?
The current market cap of Sovryn is $10.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sovryn?
Currently, 663.66K of SOV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $117.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.39%.
What is the current price of Sovryn?
The price of 1 Sovryn currently costs $0.18.
How many Sovryn are there?
The current circulating supply of Sovryn is 60.18M. This is the total amount of SOV that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sovryn?
Sovryn (SOV) currently ranks 1568 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.69M
-0.39 %
#1568
$ 117.84K
60,000,000
