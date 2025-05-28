sovrn

The live Sovrun price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $171.90K. The table above accurately updates our SOVRN price in real time. The price of SOVRN is down -0.92% since last hour, down -6.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.53M. SOVRN has a circulating supply of 832.50M coins and a max supply of 896.77M SOVRN.

Sovrun Stats

What is the market cap of Sovrun?

The current market cap of Sovrun is $12.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sovrun?

Currently, 11.39M of SOVRN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $171.90K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.68%.

What is the current price of Sovrun?

The price of 1 Sovrun currently costs $0.02.

How many Sovrun are there?

The current circulating supply of Sovrun is 832.50M. This is the total amount of SOVRN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sovrun?

Sovrun (SOVRN) currently ranks 1463 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.56M

-6.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#1463

24H Volume

$ 171.90K

Circulating Supply

830,000,000

