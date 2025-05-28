soy

$0.0271

The live Soy Finance price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our SOY price in real time. The price of SOY is down -57.73% since last hour, down -8.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.16M. SOY has a circulating supply of 90.42M coins and a max supply of 153.53M SOY.

Soy Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Soy Finance?

The current market cap of Soy Finance is $5.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Soy Finance?

Currently, of SOY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.06%.

What is the current price of Soy Finance?

The price of 1 Soy Finance currently costs $0.03.

How many Soy Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Soy Finance is 90.42M. This is the total amount of SOY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Soy Finance?

Soy Finance (SOY) currently ranks 975 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.71M

-8.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#975

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

90,000,000

