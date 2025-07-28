Illusion of LifeSPARK
price
$0.048
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.05
The live Illusion of Life price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $36.71M. The table above accurately updates our SPARK price in real time. The price of SPARK is down -5.15% since last hour, down -5.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.98M. SPARK has a circulating supply of 999.96M coins and a max supply of 999.96M SPARK.
Illusion of Life Stats
What is the market cap of Illusion of Life?
The current market cap of Illusion of Life is $48.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Illusion of Life?
Currently, 765.05M of SPARK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $36.71M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.15%.
What is the current price of Illusion of Life?
The price of 1 Illusion of Life currently costs $0.05.
How many Illusion of Life are there?
The current circulating supply of Illusion of Life is 999.96M. This is the total amount of SPARK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Illusion of Life?
Illusion of Life (SPARK) currently ranks 814 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 48.49M
-5.15 %
#814
$ 36.71M
1,000,000,000
