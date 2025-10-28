UplandSPARKLET
Live Upland price updates and the latest Upland news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0289
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.05
The live Upland price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $305.89K. The table above accurately updates our SPARKLET price in real time. The price of SPARKLET is down -0.00% since last hour, down -1.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.89M. SPARKLET has a circulating supply of 160.48M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SPARKLET.
Upland Stats
What is the market cap of Upland?
The current market cap of Upland is $7.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Upland?
Currently, 10.59M of SPARKLET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $305.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.11%.
What is the current price of Upland?
The price of 1 Upland currently costs $0.03.
How many Upland are there?
The current circulating supply of Upland is 160.48M. This is the total amount of SPARKLET that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Upland?
Upland (SPARKLET) currently ranks 2001 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.07M
-1.11 %
#2001
$ 305.89K
160,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Monad is a new Layer 1 blockchain designed as a high performance, EVM-compatible platform.
by Danny K
/
Research
The RTK market remains critical to enabling centimeter-level positioning accuracy for autonomous technologies, such as Robots, Drones, and Autonomous Cars. GEODNET has maintained its competitive edge against multi-billion dollar incumbents Trimble and Hexagon through differentiated economics and vast geographic coverage.
/