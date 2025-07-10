SpaceChain (ERC-20)SPC
Live SpaceChain (ERC-20) price updates and the latest SpaceChain (ERC-20) news.
price
$0.044
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.03
24h high
$0.04
The live SpaceChain (ERC-20) price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $114.45K. The table above accurately updates our SPC price in real time. The price of SPC is up 29.39% since last hour, up 30.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.55M. SPC has a circulating supply of 406.29M coins and a max supply of 603.58M SPC.
SpaceChain (ERC-20) Stats
What is the market cap of SpaceChain (ERC-20)?
The current market cap of SpaceChain (ERC-20) is $17.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SpaceChain (ERC-20)?
Currently, 2.60M of SPC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $114.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.76%.
What is the current price of SpaceChain (ERC-20)?
The price of 1 SpaceChain (ERC-20) currently costs $0.04.
How many SpaceChain (ERC-20) are there?
The current circulating supply of SpaceChain (ERC-20) is 406.29M. This is the total amount of SPC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SpaceChain (ERC-20)?
SpaceChain (ERC-20) (SPC) currently ranks 1273 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 17.81M
30.76 %
#1273
$ 114.45K
410,000,000
