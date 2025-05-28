spectre

$2.7

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.69

24h high

$2.84

VS
USD
BTC

The live Spectre AI price today is $2.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $423.16K. The table above accurately updates our SPECTRE price in real time. The price of SPECTRE is down -0.02% since last hour, down -4.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.98M. SPECTRE has a circulating supply of 9.99M coins and a max supply of 9.99M SPECTRE.

Spectre AI Stats

What is the market cap of Spectre AI?

The current market cap of Spectre AI is $26.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Spectre AI?

Currently, 156.73K of SPECTRE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $423.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.66%.

What is the current price of Spectre AI?

The price of 1 Spectre AI currently costs $2.70.

How many Spectre AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Spectre AI is 9.99M. This is the total amount of SPECTRE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Spectre AI?

Spectre AI (SPECTRE) currently ranks 1040 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.99M

-4.66 %

Market Cap Rank

#1040

24H Volume

$ 423.16K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

