$0.00348

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Spike price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.30M. The table above accurately updates our SPIKE price in real time. The price of SPIKE is down -59.25% since last hour, down -83.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.48M. SPIKE has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B SPIKE.

Spike Stats

What is the market cap of Spike?

The current market cap of Spike is $5.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Spike?

Currently, 2.39B of SPIKE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.30M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -83.95%.

What is the current price of Spike?

The price of 1 Spike currently costs $0.003.

How many Spike are there?

The current circulating supply of Spike is 1.00B. This is the total amount of SPIKE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Spike?

Spike (SPIKE) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.32M

-83.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1692

24H Volume

$ 8.30M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

