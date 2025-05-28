spirit

SpiritSwapSPIRIT

Live SpiritSwap price updates and the latest SpiritSwap news.

price

$0.00814

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

The live SpiritSwap price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $98.34K. The table above accurately updates our SPIRIT price in real time. The price of SPIRIT is up 0.20% since last hour, down -5.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.14M. SPIRIT has a circulating supply of 431.75M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SPIRIT.

SpiritSwap Stats

What is the market cap of SpiritSwap?

The current market cap of SpiritSwap is $3.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SpiritSwap?

Currently, 12.08M of SPIRIT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $98.34K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.06%.

What is the current price of SpiritSwap?

The price of 1 SpiritSwap currently costs $0.008.

How many SpiritSwap are there?

The current circulating supply of SpiritSwap is 431.75M. This is the total amount of SPIRIT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SpiritSwap?

SpiritSwap (SPIRIT) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.55M

-5.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#1731

24H Volume

$ 98.34K

Circulating Supply

430,000,000

