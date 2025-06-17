spk

$0.0577

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Spark price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $437.40M. The price of SPK is down -3.10% since last hour, down -23.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $576.57M. SPK has a circulating supply of 826.43M coins and a max supply of 10.00B SPK.

Spark Stats

What is the market cap of Spark?

The current market cap of Spark is $47.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Spark?

Currently, 7.59B of SPK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $437.40M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -23.74%.

What is the current price of Spark?

The price of 1 Spark currently costs $0.06.

How many Spark are there?

The current circulating supply of Spark is 826.43M. This is the total amount of SPK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Spark?

Spark (SPK) currently ranks 709 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 47.63M

-23.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#709

24H Volume

$ 437.40M

Circulating Supply

830,000,000

