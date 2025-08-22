ASK SPLATSPLAT
Live ASK SPLAT price updates and the latest ASK SPLAT news.
price
$0.0241
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.03
The live ASK SPLAT price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.78K. The table above accurately updates our SPLAT price in real time. The price of SPLAT is down -3.18% since last hour, up 3.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.06M. SPLAT has a circulating supply of 656.70M coins and a max supply of 956.70M SPLAT.
ASK SPLAT Stats
What is the market cap of ASK SPLAT?
The current market cap of ASK SPLAT is $15.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of ASK SPLAT?
Currently, 2.40M of SPLAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.66%.
What is the current price of ASK SPLAT?
The price of 1 ASK SPLAT currently costs $0.02.
How many ASK SPLAT are there?
The current circulating supply of ASK SPLAT is 656.70M. This is the total amount of SPLAT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of ASK SPLAT?
ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) currently ranks 1493 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 15.83M
3.66 %
#1493
$ 57.78K
660,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
