The live Spheron Network price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.81M. The table above accurately updates our SPON price in real time. The price of SPON is up 50.54% since last hour, up 72.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.59M. SPON has a circulating supply of 220.10M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SPON.
Spheron Network Stats
What is the market cap of Spheron Network?
The current market cap of Spheron Network is $10.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Spheron Network?
Currently, 133.33M of SPON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 72.92%.
What is the current price of Spheron Network?
The price of 1 Spheron Network currently costs $0.04.
How many Spheron Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Spheron Network is 220.10M. This is the total amount of SPON that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Spheron Network?
Spheron Network (SPON) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
