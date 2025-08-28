SparkDEXSPRK
The live SparkDEX price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $145.32K. The table above accurately updates our SPRK price in real time. The price of SPRK is up 0.12% since last hour, down -6.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $316.76M. SPRK has a circulating supply of 821.10M coins and a max supply of 10.00B SPRK.
SparkDEX Stats
What is the market cap of SparkDEX?
The current market cap of SparkDEX is $26.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SparkDEX?
Currently, 4.59M of SPRK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $145.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.80%.
What is the current price of SparkDEX?
The price of 1 SparkDEX currently costs $0.03.
How many SparkDEX are there?
The current circulating supply of SparkDEX is 821.10M. This is the total amount of SPRK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SparkDEX?
SparkDEX (SPRK) currently ranks 1160 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
