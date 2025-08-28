$0.0317 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.03 24h high $0.03

The live SparkDEX price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 145.32K. The table above accurately updates our SPRK price in real time. The price of SPRK is up 0.12% since last hour, down -6.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 316.76M. SPRK has a circulating supply of 821.10M coins and a max supply of 10.00B SPRK .