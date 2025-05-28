SPX6900SPX
Live SPX6900 price updates and the latest SPX6900 news.
price
sponsored by
$1.18
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.96
24h high
$1.17
The live SPX6900 price today is $1.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77.20M. The table above accurately updates our SPX price in real time. The price of SPX is up 3.05% since last hour, up 19.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.10B. SPX has a circulating supply of 930.99M coins and a max supply of 930.99M SPX.
SPX6900 Stats
What is the market cap of SPX6900?
The current market cap of SPX6900 is $1.09B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SPX6900?
Currently, 65.42M of SPX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $77.20M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.36%.
What is the current price of SPX6900?
The price of 1 SPX6900 currently costs $1.18.
How many SPX6900 are there?
The current circulating supply of SPX6900 is 930.99M. This is the total amount of SPX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SPX6900?
SPX6900 (SPX) currently ranks 95 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 1.09B
19.36 %
#95
$ 77.20M
930,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/