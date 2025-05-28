spx

SPX6900SPX

Live SPX6900 price updates and the latest SPX6900 news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.18

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.96

24h high

$1.17

VS
USD
BTC

The live SPX6900 price today is $1.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77.20M. The table above accurately updates our SPX price in real time. The price of SPX is up 3.05% since last hour, up 19.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.10B. SPX has a circulating supply of 930.99M coins and a max supply of 930.99M SPX.

SPX6900 Stats

What is the market cap of SPX6900?

The current market cap of SPX6900 is $1.09B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SPX6900?

Currently, 65.42M of SPX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $77.20M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.36%.

What is the current price of SPX6900?

The price of 1 SPX6900 currently costs $1.18.

How many SPX6900 are there?

The current circulating supply of SPX6900 is 930.99M. This is the total amount of SPX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SPX6900?

SPX6900 (SPX) currently ranks 95 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.09B

19.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#95

24H Volume

$ 77.20M

Circulating Supply

930,000,000

latest SPX6900 news