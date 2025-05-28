sqd

SQDSQD

Live SQD price updates and the latest SQD news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.243

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.24

24h high

$0.26

VS
USD
BTC

The live SQD price today is $0.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.46M. The table above accurately updates our SQD price in real time. The price of SQD is down -1.86% since last hour, down -3.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $324.87M. SQD has a circulating supply of 689.30M coins and a max supply of 1.34B SQD.

SQD Stats

What is the market cap of SQD?

The current market cap of SQD is $167.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SQD?

Currently, 22.46M of SQD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.41%.

What is the current price of SQD?

The price of 1 SQD currently costs $0.24.

How many SQD are there?

The current circulating supply of SQD is 689.30M. This is the total amount of SQD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SQD?

SQD (SQD) currently ranks 357 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 167.14M

-3.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#357

24H Volume

$ 5.46M

Circulating Supply

690,000,000

latest SQD news