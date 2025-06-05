Degenerate SQuiDSQDGN
Live Degenerate SQuiD price updates and the latest Degenerate SQuiD news.
$0.00822
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.008
The live Degenerate SQuiD price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $394.47K. The table above accurately updates our SQDGN price in real time. The price of SQDGN is up 6.53% since last hour, up 19.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.22M. SQDGN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B SQDGN.
Degenerate SQuiD Stats
What is the market cap of Degenerate SQuiD?
The current market cap of Degenerate SQuiD is $8.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Degenerate SQuiD?
Currently, 47.99M of SQDGN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $394.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.33%.
What is the current price of Degenerate SQuiD?
The price of 1 Degenerate SQuiD currently costs $0.008.
How many Degenerate SQuiD are there?
The current circulating supply of Degenerate SQuiD is 1.00B. This is the total amount of SQDGN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Degenerate SQuiD?
Degenerate SQuiD (SQDGN) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 8.22M
19.33 %
#1703
$ 394.47K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
