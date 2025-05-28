sqgrow

SquidGrowSQGROW

Live SquidGrow price updates and the latest SquidGrow news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0088

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live SquidGrow price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $342.28K. The table above accurately updates our SQGROW price in real time. The price of SQGROW is down -3.68% since last hour, down -13.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.80M. SQGROW has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B SQGROW.

SquidGrow Stats

What is the market cap of SquidGrow?

The current market cap of SquidGrow is $8.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SquidGrow?

Currently, 38.90M of SQGROW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $342.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.60%.

What is the current price of SquidGrow?

The price of 1 SquidGrow currently costs $0.009.

How many SquidGrow are there?

The current circulating supply of SquidGrow is 1.00B. This is the total amount of SQGROW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SquidGrow?

SquidGrow (SQGROW) currently ranks 1685 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.83M

-13.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#1685

24H Volume

$ 342.28K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest SquidGrow news