$0.0641
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.04
24h high
$0.07
The live Magic Square price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $483.22K. The table above accurately updates our SQR price in real time. The price of SQR is up 21.07% since last hour, up 49.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $64.09M. SQR has a circulating supply of 115.23M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SQR.
Magic Square Stats
What is the market cap of Magic Square?
The current market cap of Magic Square is $8.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Magic Square?
Currently, 7.54M of SQR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $483.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 49.86%.
What is the current price of Magic Square?
The price of 1 Magic Square currently costs $0.06.
How many Magic Square are there?
The current circulating supply of Magic Square is 115.23M. This is the total amount of SQR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Magic Square?
Magic Square (SQR) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
