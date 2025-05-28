srx

$0.0599

The live StorX price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.28M. The table above accurately updates our SRX price in real time. The price of SRX is down -0.09% since last hour, up 2.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $36.06M. SRX has a circulating supply of 502.74M coins and a max supply of 601.57M SRX.

StorX Stats

What is the market cap of StorX?

The current market cap of StorX is $30.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of StorX?

Currently, 38.08M of SRX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.31%.

What is the current price of StorX?

The price of 1 StorX currently costs $0.06.

How many StorX are there?

The current circulating supply of StorX is 502.74M. This is the total amount of SRX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of StorX?

StorX (SRX) currently ranks 977 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 30.14M

2.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#977

24H Volume

$ 2.28M

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

