The live Sharder protocol price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $272.16. The table above accurately updates our SS price in real time. The price of SS is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $288.25K. SS has a circulating supply of 283.28M coins and a max supply of 350.00M SS.
Sharder protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Sharder protocol?
The current market cap of Sharder protocol is $233.31K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sharder protocol?
Currently, 330.46K of SS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $272.16 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of Sharder protocol?
The price of 1 Sharder protocol currently costs $0.0008.
How many Sharder protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Sharder protocol is 283.28M. This is the total amount of SS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sharder protocol?
Sharder protocol (SS) currently ranks 663 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 233.31K
%
#663
$ 272.16
280,000,000
