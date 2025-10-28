SpunkySDXSSDX
Live SpunkySDX price updates and the latest SpunkySDX news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000217
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00001
24h high
$0.00003
The live SpunkySDX price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $163.21K. The table above accurately updates our SSDX price in real time. The price of SSDX is down -4.29% since last hour, up 6.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.83M. SSDX has a circulating supply of 500.00B coins and a max supply of 500.00B SSDX.
SpunkySDX Stats
What is the market cap of SpunkySDX?
The current market cap of SpunkySDX is $10.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SpunkySDX?
Currently, 7.54B of SSDX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $163.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.06%.
What is the current price of SpunkySDX?
The price of 1 SpunkySDX currently costs $0.00002.
How many SpunkySDX are there?
The current circulating supply of SpunkySDX is 500.00B. This is the total amount of SSDX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SpunkySDX?
SpunkySDX (SSDX) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.82M
6.06 %
#1743
$ 163.21K
500,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Monad is a new Layer 1 blockchain designed as a high performance, EVM-compatible platform.
by Danny K
/
Research
The RTK market remains critical to enabling centimeter-level positioning accuracy for autonomous technologies, such as Robots, Drones, and Autonomous Cars. GEODNET has maintained its competitive edge against multi-billion dollar incumbents Trimble and Hexagon through differentiated economics and vast geographic coverage.
/